Injury forces change for Otago against Northland

Otago coach Mark Brown at a training session earlier this year. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago will be missing their enforcer for the remainder of the season.

Massive Highlanders tighthead prop Saula Ma’u dislocated his right shoulder during the dramatic 31-27 loss to Tasman in Nelson on Saturday night.

Otago coach Mark Brown said the in-form bookend had started the season off really well.

‘‘He brings a real physical presence and his scrumming is first class,’’ Brown said.

‘‘He was sort of the leader of our physicality.

‘‘When he was hitting hard, the boys followed suit.

‘‘He'll be missed, but it just creates an opportunity for the next fella in.’’

That next fella is Rohan Wingham. He will start at tighthead against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night.

He is no shrimp himself, and Otago have All Black prop George Bower on the bench.

Bower will provide cover at tighthead, while loosehead Ben Lopas rejoins the squad after missing selection for the Tasman game.

There is only one other change to the side.

Blindsides Will Stodart and Oliver Haig switch places again. Stodart gets the start this week.

‘‘It's more just a case of horses for courses and what we're looking to do this week versus what we were trying to achieve last week.

‘‘It was good to get Ollie a start. He banked some good minutes there.

‘‘And he had a good, solid game. So, we'll just be asking him to bring his strengths off the bench this week.

‘‘Will sort of complements our loose forward trio with the way Lucas [Casey] and Christian [Lio-Willie] play.

‘‘He’s probably just a slightly better foil for them this week with how we want to attack Northland.’’

Brown said it was unclear whether Ma’u would miss the start of the Highlanders’ campaign in mid-February, as he still needed to see a specialist.

Otago team to play Northland in Dunedin, Friday, 7.10pm

Sam Gilbert (captain), Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, George Bower, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Josh Whaanga, Sam Nemec-Vial.