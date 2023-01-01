Clean car standards for importers take effect today

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Clean car standards are now in force, to tackle carbon dioxide emission levels in the transport sector.
From today, vehicle importers must have a C02 account and make sure their vehicles comply with new standards.
They are required to reduce C02 emissions to specific targets, which encourages a greater supply of low and no-emission vehicle imports.
Vehicles with a high CO2 emission value will incur a charge, the government says on its website. For vehicles below a set standard, a credit is given.
These are for importers for the first time, mirroring the 'fee-bates' that began for consumers last April under the Clean Car Discount.