Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation

There have been four new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation, but no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health revealed details of the cases in a statement this afternoon.

Two cases being reported today arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on September 29.

The two people have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and have returned a positive test result following an additional test due to previously identified cases on their arrival flight. They are both now being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The other two cases being reported today arrived from Iran, via Dubai, on October 5, the ministry said.

The two people have been in managed isolation in the Rydges in Rotorua and have returned a positive test result from routine testing around day 3 of their managed isolation. They are both now also being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1514.

One person is reported today as having recovered, and the total number of active cases is now 44 - all imported cases. There are no active community cases of the virus and no one is in hospital with it today.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 4814 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 996,955.

New Zealand's last community cases of the virus were announced to have recovered earlier this week, and the country has enjoyed a significant stretch without any new community cases discovered.

However, the Auckland August cluster will only be considered officially closed when the city has gone through two incubation periods from when all community cases completed isolation.

PLAY IT SAFE AT BLEDISLOE CUP

Rugby fans going to Sunday's Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Wellington are urged to play it safe by following good health advice.

At Alert Level 1, there are no restrictions on events or gathering sizes and Covid-19 is contained.

But the Health Ministry today recommended keeping a safe distance from strangers while out and about and to think about wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing is difficult.

"For those planning on attending the game: please stay home if you are feeling unwell.

"Anyone unwell should call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner for advice about whether you need to get tested and where to go to get tested."

It advised using the NZ COVID Tracer app to check in on all public transport, or keep a record of the times and route taken to get to the game and take note of your seat number in the stadium.

Hands should be washed or sanitised regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the stadium, it said, and remember to sneeze or cough into your elbow.