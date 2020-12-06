Sunday, 6 December 2020

Covid update: No new cases today

    There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.

    This follows nine new cases yesterday, all in managed isolation. There were also no new cases on Friday.

    The Ministry of Health says three previously reported cases have now recovered, so the total number of active cases is 56.

    The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,722.

    Yesterday, laboratories processed 5,530 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,309,992.

     

