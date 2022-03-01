DHBs ask Employment Court to stop 10,000 healthcare workers from striking

District Health Boards have asked the Employment Court to stop 10,000 healthcare workers from striking this Friday as Covid-19 related hospitalisations rise.

The strike planned by Allied Health workers could see a number of hospital, community and outpatient services postponed.

However, as Covid case and hospitalisation numbers rise, District Health Boards (DHBs) have asked the Employment Court to stop Friday's planned strike.

Allied Health covers a broad range of services including physiotherapists, laboratory workers, speech language therapists and social workers. The nationwide action covers 10,000 Public Service Association (PSA) members.

DHB spokeswoman Keriana Brooking said as these were unprecedented times, patient services shouldn't be used for bargaining leverage.

"Omicron has completely changed the normal operating environment. Infection rates have increased dramatically and so has the pressure on DHB delivered hospital and community services," she said.

"We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) set down next Monday and Tuesday and we need to give that process a chance before disrupting patient services just as Omicron is peaking."

Brooking said they have asked the PSA to lift the strike notice and give them enough time to consider the offer.

"Now our hand has been forced and we owe it to our patients, and other health workers to try and prevent further disruption to health services if we can.

On Tuesday New Zealand recorded 19,566 new cases, with 373 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

ERA facilitation allows an independent third party with knowledge of the sector to help the parties reach an agreement

While pay equity is central to the strike, Brooking said it "shouldn't be bundled up with pay talks" as they are two separate processes.

"Pay equity has its own legislation specifically designed to address issues of historic undervaluation. There is a pay equity claim under way for the Allied Health workforce which also involves other unions, the Government and the Ministry of Health – none of whom are part of these pay talks."

She said the offer was in line with other DHB pay settlements to other health staff including pharmacists and dieticians.

"The sooner we can settle these pay talks, the sooner we can focus on the pay equity claim."

If someone should need urgent hospital care, Brooking said acute and emergency services would be available during the strike.

If elective and other community services needed to be deferred, DHBs would be in contact with the patient.

Of the 373 cases in hospital, four are in Northland, 63 in North Shore, 134 in Middlemore, 115 in Auckland, 23 in Waikato 10 in Bay of Plenty, three in Rotorua, two in Tairawhiti, one in Hawke's Bay, one in Taranaki, three in MidCentral, five in Hutt Valley, three in Capital and Coast, one in Nelson Marlborough, four in Canterbury and one in Southern DHB.

Hospitals around the country are at 80 percent occupancy, while ICU units are at 57 percent occupancy.