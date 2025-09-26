Qantas mayday issued over possible fire in hold

Photo: Calvin Samuel / RNZ

Emergency services rushed to Auckland Airport earlier today after the pilot of an inbound Qantas flight issued a mayday call over the Tasman.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had been alerted to an emergency at 11.05am, having received reports the flight from Sydney had a fire on board.

Sixteen fire trucks from the Auckland area responded.

In a statement, Qantas said pilots on Flight 141 were receiving "intermittent indication about potential fire in the cargo hold".

"The pilots followed standard procedures and notified authorities through a mayday call."

Ambulances were on standby near the tarmac as the Boeing 737 landed safely before midday and passengers disembarked.

Two patients in a minor condition were assessed by ambulance staff and no transport was required.

"Preliminary investigations report that there was no fire in the front cargo hold," the airline said in its statement. "Our engineers will inspect the aircraft to determine the cause."

By noon operations were returning to normal, but Auckland Airport warned there could be slight delays for departing and arriving flights into the afternoon.