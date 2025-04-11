Former teacher jailed for sex acts on teen

WARNING: This story discusses sexual assault.

A former teacher who met a 13-year-old on the dating app Grindr maintains he did nothing wrong when he went to the boy’s house and engaged in sexual acts.

But Nathan Curtis Whanga was 47 and did nothing to check the age of the teen.

He was later charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a child under 16, which he defended in a jury trial in the Hamilton District Court in January.

Whanga, who set up a daycare centre in Ngaruawāhia 17 years ago, was found guilty of both charges.

This week, he was back in court to hear his fate and for the family of the victim to tell him exactly how they felt.

‘The psychological toll has been profound’

The boy’s mother said in her statement that “our lives changed irreversibly” after they learned about the assaults.

“[Her son] was once a bright, energetic boy with dreams of his future. Ever since the incident, he’s struggled with feelings of fear and confusion,” she told the court.

“He has expressed that he feels unsafe and has difficulty leaving the house.

“The emotional and psychological toll on [her son] has been profound.

“He has ongoing anxiety, an eating disorder, depression, nightmares and insomnia.”

The victim was currently having therapy, but the journey had been “long and arduous”.

Whanga and the boy met after exchanging “explicit” messages on Grindr, a gay dating app.

Whanga then went to the victim’s house and engaged in sexual acts.

Judge Kim Saunders said it wasn’t a case in which Whanga had ever questioned the victim’s age.

“It was very clear, at least to me, that he was not anywhere near 16.”

‘One purpose only’

Crown solicitor Amy Alcock said Whanga went to the boy’s house “for one purpose, and one purpose only”.

“And that was to engage in sexual activity.”

Whanga didn’t make sufficient inquiries to ensure the victim was 16, she submitted.

“Regardless of his age, the victim was vulnerable because it occurred in his own home and he was alone.”

Alcock said there were no mitigating factors, especially since the victim had to give evidence at trial, and Whanga still denied any wrongdoing.

‘He’s made an error’

Counsel Kerry Burroughs said Whanga had not been before the court before but was now facing a jail term and the possibility of being put on the Child Sex Offender register, which encompassed a different set of issues.

If he was jailed, the registration was automatic; if he was given home detention, it was at the judge’s discretion.

Burroughs said that, if he were put on the register, Whanga would have to “re-evaluate his whole life”.

“His work life and social life, and the qualifications he worked extremely hard for.

“This is a turning point for the defendant.

“His views on the matter are his views, and he understands that you must sentence him.

“He’s made an error and that error has consequences, for him and the victim.”

Burroughs urged the judge to consider Whanga’s mother, who relied on her son for care and support.

‘Still very much a boy’

Before delivering her decision, Judge Saunders acknowledged the victim’s parents in the courtroom, and the impact Whanga’s offending had on them and their son.

“I remember [the victim] when he gave his evidence and he struck me as still very much a boy but with a good head on his shoulders.”

In deciding Whanga’s fate, Judge Saunders said he came to court in his late 40s with no previous convictions and having done much good in the community.

“You established a daycare in Ngaruawāhia 17 years ago, and taught at Huntly College for many years, and have contributed through your local marae.

“So on the one hand, there is much that could be said about you in a positive way as a man who has contributed positively to the community, but on the other hand, you have caused harm to the victim and his family through your offending.”

However, she noted the multiple aggravating features of the case, including the victim’s age, premeditation, the fact that the offence occurred in his home, and the impact on the victim.

She recognised Whanga’s mother would be “left completely without support” but said the court needed to deter and denounce such offending.

After adopting a starting point of two years and 10 months’ imprisonment, she allowed a 15% discount for his previous good character.

Whanga was then jailed for two years and five months.

MALE SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

- Belinda Feek