Group defends racially tiered ticket pricing amid backlash

Brown Town is a Christchurch-based collective dedicated to creating safe and inclusive spaces for Māori and Pasifika. Photo: Brown Town

A community organisation has responded to backlash over racially tiered ticketing for an upcoming event aimed to celebrate Tangata Moana.

Brown Town is a Christchurch-based collective dedicated to creating safe and inclusive spaces for Māori and Pasifika, founded by Devyn Baileh (Te Atiawa), Grace Colcord (Malie, Afega), and Shea Wātene (Ngā Puhi, Ngā Rauru).

It began as a group of friends seeking a community in the South Island and soon turned into a movement to combat racism and "connect Tangata Moana through culture, creativity and celebration," the collective said.

However, the rōpu has faced controversy online over their upcoming music event 'WAVES: Sunday Sessions' and its initially tiered ticketing structure.

Tickets for the January 26 event were sold at three different price points: an early bird ticket priced at $15, Tangata Moana for Māori and Pasifika at $20 and Tangata Tiriti or "allies" at $30.

Brown Town has since changed the naming of their tickets to "Alofa" (love) and "Ally" access, priced at $20 and $30 respectively.

The initial pricing model was scrutinised for potentially breaching the Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on identifying factors such as sex, marital status, religious belief, race, ethnic or national origins, disability and sexual orientation.

In a statement to RNZ, Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby said she was pleased to hear that the racially tiered ticket pricing had been removed and commended the organisers for making the changes.

"While recognising the event organisers were well intentioned in aiming to increase accessibility for their communities, there are alternative, non-discriminatory avenues which could also achieve the same outcome without the risk of perpetuating negative stereotypes about particular communities."

A spokesperson for the Commission also told RNZ they could not make findings or decide if the law has been breached, as it was the responsibility of the Human Rights Tribunal, a separate entity.

In a statement, Brown Town organisers defended the initial pricing strategy as a commitment to accessibility and equity, and said the intention was to reduce financial barriers for Tangata Moana communities.

The systematic inequalities that have historically impacted Māori and Pacific communities was considered when tiering their ticket pricing, Brown Town said in their statement.

"Regarding Waves, our mission is to reduce financial barriers for Tangata Moana, that it is easier for our people to access our arts, culture, and music."

They believed it is crucial to allow for an open and safe space for them to connect to their whakapapa.

"By offering tiered pricing, we hope that Tangata Moana are able to fully engage with the event which is designed to celebrate their heritage and their creativity."

They also noted that staggered ticketing structures "are not uncommon".

"Discounted tickets are widely offered to various groups including seniors, students, unwaged, and locals to name a few. This structure exists beyond WAVES, and is utilised by businesses and organisations alike, in an effort to prioritise affordability for specific demographics."

The event was set to be held at Christchurch bar Muy Muy, but safety concerns for staff and attendees led to a change in venue.

Brown Town announced today the event would no longer be hosted at Muy Muy.

"This decision was not made lightly but ultimately had to happen out of serious concerns regarding the safety and well-being of Muy Muy staff, our artists, our crew, and of course, our Tāngata Moana."

They said they would notify ticket buyers about the new venue's location.