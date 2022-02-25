Health risk higher in community than from border: Bloomfield

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

A disparity between the new phase 3 isolation rules and the border rules announced earlier this month has been flagged by the country's top health official.

Today, New Zealand shifted to phase 3 of the Omicron response and only household contacts will be required to self-isolate; those who come into contact with a positive Covid-19 case won't.

In contrast, while the new border rules allow for travellers to skip MIQ, they will still need to self-isolate for seven days despite also having to produce a negative pre-departure test.

The first travellers to return to New Zealand under the new border rules will be vaccinated Kiwis from Australia in just two days' time.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield was questioned on the disparity this morning on the AM Show and said he had advised the Government of the matter.

He recognised that the health risk is higher in the community compared to those bringing the virus in across the border, as it was already widespread.

"They [the Government] will take that advice and get advice from right across government to see whether there is or isn't a plan to actually change that requirement and I think they will look at that very quickly."

Covid-19 Response Minister Hipkins said the Government was reviewing self-isolation requirements for people coming into the country and would make decisions in the next month.

Yesterday's case numbers reached a record 6137. There were just eight cases of Covid-19 detected at the border.

Questioned on why the disparity wasn't anticipated when making the rules for phase 3, Bloomfield said the border decisions were made when it was too early to tell what impact Omicron would have.

"Remember the dates around that first day for opening up were set some weeks ago and we didn't, at that time, know how the Omicron outbreak would play out.

"As it transpires here we are just a few days short of the 27th and we are moving to phase 3 so now is exactly the right time to reconsider."

Tourism Industry Aotearoa's Ann-Marie Johnson said with self-isolation requirements, New Zealand would "remain off the radar for high-value international holidaymakers".

"Few people will want to spend the first few days of their New Zealand holiday in self-isolation.

"The sooner we can signal intentions and timelines for reopening both our air and maritime borders without the requirement for self-isolation, the sooner tourism operators can get back to doing what they do best."