Helmets made mandatory after teen's ice fall death

Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka died after falling at a Christchurch ice skating rink. Photo: Givealittle

A Christchurch ice skating rink has brought in a mandatory helmet policy after a teenager died from a head injury sustained in a fall there.

Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, 13, was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after falling at the city’s Alpine Ice Sports Centre last Tuesday.

Her whānau said she had suffered an unsurvivable head injury, before her death on Thursday was announced.

Alpine Ice has now made changes to its policy, The New Zealand Herald reported.

“Customer safety is a priority at Alpine Ice,” a social media post said.

“From Monday 5 August, all customers are required to wear a helmet while attending our public skating sessions. Helmets are provided free of charge by Alpine, or skaters may prefer to bring their own well-fitting cycle helmet.

“For inquiries relating to helmet policy for other ice sport activities, please refer to advice from your sport/programme co-ordinator. We appreciate your support and understanding.”

WorkSafe earlier told the Herald an investigation into the facility's safety procedures was under way.