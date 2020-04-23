Invercargill woman dies of Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital

Invercargill woman Jocelyn Finlayson with her grandson. Photo: Supplied by family

Invercargill woman Jocelyn Finlayson died overnight in Dunedin Hospital ICU after battling Covid-19.

Her death was confirmed to the Otago Daily Times by her son Will Finlayson, also of Invercargill, this morning.

Mrs Finlayson (62) last left her home on March 17 before going into lockdown with her family in Invercargill.

The family was unsure of how she contracted the virus, Mr Finlayson said.

After she became unwell on March 28 she was tested on April 1 then returned home. She got her results on April 3 and was admitted into Southland Hospital on April 4.

She was later flown to Dunedin Hospital when she was put on a ventilator on April 6.

She died yesterday.

She is the second person from Invercargill to die of Covid-19.

Alister Peter Brookland, in his 70s, known as Barney, died on Tuesday last week in his Kingswell home.

Mrs Finlayson's daughter Nicole earlier told RNZ her family was worried the seriousness of her condition was being downplayed publicly.

She said her father and four other family members - including a toddler and a baby - had also caught Covid-19.

"Mum was isolated in the family home for a week after first getting flu-like symptoms. Food was left at her door, no one could hug her. When she was taken to the hospital, no one could hug her goodbye," she said.

"When mum was in Southland Hospital, the nurses ensured her phone was charged so that we could communicate with her and I will be eternally grateful for that," she said.

"But obviously since she was sedated and intubated [two weeks ago], we haven't been able to communicate with her, and our only contact is through the medical staff caring for her."

The description of her condition in the government media conference this week has upset the family.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said none of the patients in hospital were critical; yesterday he said they were stable.

Nicole was initially elated when she heard the briefing on Tuesday and thought her mother's condition must have changed since they had spoken to doctors that morning.

"I rang my dad to see if he had received a further update from the hospital, he hadn't. I rang the hospital and they confirmed she was still critical. This was a little heartbreaking," she said.

It made her question the accuracy of the information in the press conferences.

She worried people would not understand how serious the situation was.

The Ministry of Health said the medical terminology it used for "stable" meant there had been no change in a patient's condition.

The fact the person was in intensive care denoted the seriousness of their condition, it said in a statement.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said yesterday the woman had been in ICU for two weeks.

Her condition was yesterday described as stable but critical.

With RNZ