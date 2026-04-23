Jones called out for 'distasteful' comments

Shane Jones likened the free trade deal with India to a "butter chicken tsunami" coming to New Zealand. Photo: RNZ

The country's Indian community has strongly condemned recent comments from New Zealand First MP Shane Jones on a free trade agreement with India.

In an online video, the government minister and party's deputy leader likened the agreement to a "butter chicken tsunami" coming to New Zealand.

On Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the comments were unhelpful, but stopped short of saying whether he thought they were racist.

New Zealand First does not support the free trade agreement with India, meaning National needs Labour's support to pass it through the House. The opposition party agreed to this today.

In the video circulating online, Jones said his party would "never accept" the free trade agreement, and that "unfettered immigration" would drive down wages, clog roads and overwhelm the health system.

"I don't care how much criticism we get," he continued. "I am just never going to agree with a butter chicken tsunami coming to New Zealand."

It is not the first time Jones has angered the Indian community in New Zealand.

In 2019, he told members of the Indian community to "catch the next flight home" amid a backlash over changes to partnership visa rules that made it harder for many migrants - particularly Indians - to bring their spouses to New Zealand.

"I would just say to the activists from the Indian community, tame down your rhetoric," Jones said at the time.

"You have no legitimate expectations, in my view, to bring your whole village to New Zealand, and, if you don't like it and you're threatening to go home, catch the next flight home."

In 2025, remarks he made about common Indian surnames such as Singh and Patel at a New Zealand First annual meeting were also widely criticised by the community.

Jones said New Zealand's demography, character and make-up of society were "changing irreversibly."

Shanti Patel is president of the Auckland Indian Association. Photo: RNZ

On Monday, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said Jones' latest comments were "not helpful".

On Tuesday, Jones told reporters his parliamentary colleagues had asked him to tone down his language, but said he gets "cut through on debates by deploying hyperbole" such as calling Indians coming to New Zealand a "butter chicken tsunami".

Later that day, RNZ was informed that Jones declined to make further comments.

Shanti Patel, newly elected president of the Auckland Indian Association, said she was deeply saddened by Jones' latest comments.

"It's incredibly worrying for everybody."

Patel said Indians have been in New Zealand for generations, contributing immensely to the country.

According to the 2023 Census, the Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand.

Patel also expressed dissatisfaction with how Luxon had handled the situation.

"I think he should have made a stand as the leader of the country," Patel said.

"Labour leader Chris Hipkins certainly made a stand... saying there's no room for race rhetoric here, and our Prime Minister should have been as bold to support that."

Veer Khar, president of the New Zealand Indian Central Association, called on the community to ignore Jones' comments.

"It's a distraction and it's an election year. There are more important things."

Jaspreet Kandhari, general secretary of the NZ Indian Business Association, called the comments "distasteful".

"Making such a reference is seen as a direct target at the community rather than focusing on the real issues around the trade deal," Kandhari said.

It was unfortunate to see deteriorating narratives by politicians towards migrant communities, he said.

If Jones was unhappy with immigration settings, Kandhari believed he should have taken steps to change policy as part of the coalition government.

"As we are getting closer to the election, such comments indicate he is trying to please his audience," Kandhari said.

"It's not something that should come from a senior politician like him."

Yugraj Singh Mahil, former president of the New Zealand Sikh Society Hamilton, called Jones' comments "disrespectful".

"Targeting one community like this is unacceptable. If we don't challenge it now, it will spread. What starts in politics will reach schools, our streets and our homes."

Mahil said this kind of behaviour had no place in New Zealand.

Labour list MP for Maungakiekie Priyanca Radhakrishnan. Photo: RNZ

Manurewa local board member Marshal Walia said rhetoric targeting the Indian community was worrying, especially after graffiti inciting violence was found outside a school in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

"I'm worried about our young members of the community and children who go to school and how they will be affected by these sorts of comments coming from senior political leaders" Walia said.

The South Auckland resident said this could increase bullying in schools and racism in society.

Labour list MP for Maungakiekie Priyanca Radhakrishnan called Jones' comments about Indians "outright racism".

"It's unacceptable and politicians shouldn't be making statements like he has."

Radhakrishnan said politicians have a responsibility to ensure their public statements strengthen social cohesion rather than inflame division and hate against specific groups.

Radhakrishnan called on members of the Indian community to use the November 7 general election to voice their concerns.

"Our community has seen visceral hate in recent times. Politicians who make statements like these should be held accountable for fuelling that."

Mahesh Muralidhar is National's candidate for Tāmaki in this year's election. Photo: RNZ

Mahesh Muralidhar, National's candidate for the Tāmaki electorate, agreed the comments were unacceptable.

"It was derogatory, completely unacceptable and not okay."

He said Christopher Luxon had addressed the issue and had worked to support the community on crime and through the free trade agreement with India.

"The Prime Minister has always come out and shown affection and affinity towards the Indian community," Muralidhar said.

He believed politicians should lead by example and focus on social cohesion.

"We are on a windy road and there will be speed bumps when it comes to acknowledging and appreciating our multicultural background.

"That's okay, but our leaders have a key part to play."

This story was first published on rnz.co.nz