Labour releases party list for election

The Labour Party has released its list for the 2023 election, revealing a little-changed line-up.
The list confirms candidates vying for electorate seats, and - depending on the party vote in the election and the number of electorate seats already taken - determines who can also get into Parliament, based on their ranking.
All the current Cabinet ministers and the Speaker of the House are either in safe seats or have been given winnable list placings, on current polling.
The most dramatic changes include former Cabinet minister Michael Wood - who may now be relying on his electorate or a lift in the polls to get back in - and bringing Willow-Jean Prime to the front bench.
Wood has dropped from being ranked 30th to 45th after exiting Cabinet over failures to declare and sell shares related to his portfolios despite repeated reminders.
On current polling Labour could return 43 (1News-Verian) or 46 seats (Newshub Reid Research), putting Wood in danger of being turfed out of Parliament if he fails to regain his electorate seat of Mt Roskill.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins elevated Youth and Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime to Cabinet in February, and she has now been lifted to the front bench, from 18th to 9th.
MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett has been the deputy chairperson of the Economic Development Select Committee, and shoots up from 59th on the list to 29th.
The sitting Speaker traditionally does not contest an electorate and that is true for Adrian Rurawhe - who moves up from 24th to 11th, securing his position.
However, there are some sitting MPs who will struggle to return given their placement on the list.
They include Anna Lorck (40th), Angie Warren-Clark (43rd), Liz Craig (44th) and Sarah Pallett (51st).
The highest place on the list for a newcomer is Georgie Dansey at number 31. She contested the Hamilton East electorate during the by-election following Gaurav Sharma's resignation, losing to National's Tama Potaka.
Three candidates - Nanaia Mahuta, Soraya Peke Mason and Greg O'Connor - are also running electorate-only races, relying on winning their seat to get into Parliament.
Two new list-only candidates have also been revealed - Nick Ruane and Deborah Rhodes - but on current polling neither seems likely to be voted in.
The general election will be held on Saturday, October 14.
Labour's list
1 Chris Hipkins (Remutaka)
2 Kelvin Davis (Te Tai Tokerau)
3 Carmel Sepuloni (Kelston)
4 Grant Robertson
5 Megan Woods (Wigram)
6 Jan Tinetti (Tauranga)
7 Ayesha Verrall
8 Willie Jackson
9 Willow-Jean Prime (Northland), up from 18
10 Damien O'Connor (West Coast-Tasman), down from 9
11 Adrian Rurawhe, up from 24
12 Andrew Little, down from 10
13 David Parker, down from 11
14 Peeni Henare (Tāmaki Makaurau), down from 12
15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Maungakiekie), down from 14
16 Kieran McAnulty (Wairarapa), down from 15
17 Ginny Andersen (Hutt South), down from 16
18 Barbara Edmonds (Mana), down from 17
19 Jo Luxton (Rangitata), up from 23
20 Duncan Webb (Christchurch Central), down from 19
21 Rino Tirikatene (Te Tai Tonga), down from 20
22 Deborah Russell (New Lynn), down from 21
23 Rachel Brooking (Dunedin), down from 22
24 Jenny Salesa (Panmure-Ōtāhuhu), up from 25
25 Tangi Utikere (Palmerston North), up from 26
26 Camilla Belich (Epsom), up from 27
27 Tracey McLellan (Banks Peninsula), up from 28
28 Shanan Halbert (Northcote), up from 29
29 Glen Bennett (New Plymouth), up from 59
30 Vanushi Walters (Vanushi Walters), up from 36
31 Georgie Dansey (Hamilton East), new candidate
32 Dan Rosewarne (Waimakariri), up from 51
33 Naisi Chen, up from 40
34 Anahila Kanongata'a (Papakura), up from 44
35 Angela Roberts (Taranaki-King Country), up from 47
36 Tāmati Coffey (East Coast), up from 39
37 Ibrahim Omer (Wellington Central), up from 43
38 Neru Leavasa (Takanini), up from 48
39 Toni Boynton (Waiariki), new candidate
40 Anna Lorck (Tukituki), up from 61
41 George Hampton (North Shore), new candidate
42 Rachel Boyack (Nelson), up from 52
43 Angie Warren-Clark (Whangārei), down from 38
44 Liz Craig (Invercargill), down from 42
45 Michael Wood (Mt Roskill), down from 30
46 Terisa Ngobi (Ōtaki), up from 58
47 Helen White (Mt Albert), down from 46
48 Arena Williams (Manurewa), up from 53
49 Phil Twyford (Te Atatū), down from 32
50 Steph Lewis (Whanganui)
51 Sarah Pallett (Ilam), up from 56
52 Ingrid Leary (Taieri), up from 54
53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene (Māngere), down from 49
54 Parewhati Taikato (Bay of Plenty), new candidate
55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès (Whangaparāoa), new candidate
56 Fleur Fitzsimons (Rongotai), new candidate
57 Reuben Davidson (Christchurch East), new candidate
58 Nick Ruane, new candidate
59 Fesaitu Solomone (Tāmaki), new candidate
60 Mark Hutchinson (Napier), new candidate
61 Nerissa Henry (Pakuranga), new candidate
62 Myra Williamson (Hamilton West), new candidate
63 Oscar Sims (Auckland Central), new candidate
64 Aladdin Al-Bustanji (Taupō), new candidate
65 Gwendoline Keel (Port Waikato), new candidate
66 Kharag Singh (Botany), new candidate
67 Emma Dewhirst (Kaikōura), new candidate
68 Zulfiqar Butt (Rangitīkei), new candidate
69 Ben Sandford (Rotorua), new candidate
70 Simon McCullum (Southland), new candidate
71 Guy Wishart (Kaipara ki Mahurangi), new candidate
72 Deborah Rhodes, new candidate
73 Jamie Toko (Waikato), new candidate
74 Luke Jones (Selwyn), new candidate
75 Beryl Riley (Coromandel), new candidate
76 Ethan Reille (Waitaki), new candidate
Electorate only:
Nanaia Mahuta (Hauraki-Waikato)
Soraya Peke Mason (Te Tai Hauāuru)
Greg O'Connor (Ōhāriu)