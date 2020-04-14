Live: Four more deaths, 17 new cases

Four new Covid-19 deaths have been announced in New Zealand today.

There are 17 new cases in the country today, eight confirmed and nine probable, bringing the total to 1366.

There is only one new case in the Southern DHB area today.

One of the deaths was in Wellington, and three were linked to the Rosewood Rest Home cluster in Christchurch.

This brings the national death toll to nine, including six from the Rosewood cluster.

The victims were two men in their 90s and one in his 80s (in Christchurch) and one man in his 70s in Wellington.

The man in Wellington was admitted to hospital on March 22 and had been unwell for some time.

All the Rosewood residents had underlying conditions., Dr Bloomfield said.

There are 628 cases that have recovered, an increase of 82 from the previous day. There are now 1366 cases in New Zealand, with 15 cases in hospital; one case in Dunedin was in a critical condition.

The Southern DHB area still has the highest number of cases (210), ahead of Waitemata (200) and Auckland (180).

Dr Bloomfield said 1572 tests were processed yesterday. About 64,400 tests have been taken in total.

He said it was clear that New Zealand was past the peak under this alert level.

"We will be more confident once we know more about each of those new cases that has been occurring in the past week."

Further testing would provide even more confidence, Dr Bloomfield said.

He said the Rosewood cluster would continue to be at risk, but that didn't make the additional deaths any less sad.

He rejected the suggestion that patients at Burwood Hospital had been essentially left to die.

He said a third of deaths each year happened in palliative care, and the residents in Burwood are receiving the same treatment as they would have in Rosewood.

hp7357_-_covid_confirmed_and_probable_cases_by_dhb-merged-140420.jpg Source: Ministry of Health

Dr Bloomfield relayed some feedback from a Rosewood family, who praised the staff there and were thankful to have Skype contact with their loved one.

"We know that aged residential care and settings are very vulnerable if we get Covid-19 in those facilities," Bloomfield said.

Working closely with those facilities and acting quickly and preemptively was vital, he added.

There were 650 such facilities nationwide, and the relatively low number of cases in those facilities was an indication of the care and preparation measures across the sector, including "no visitor" policies before the lockdown was implemented.

Every new arrival goes into isolation for 14 days, Bloomfield said, and there are no shared meals.