Man arrested over rainbow crossing vandalism

The crossing was painted white, but rain has washed a lot of it away. Photo: RNZ

Police investigating the painting over of the rainbow pedestrian crossing on Auckland's Karangahape Road have made an arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said a 31-year-old man was arrested last night in relation to the vandalism of the crossing on March 28.

He had been charged in relation to the incident and would appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

The investigation was continuing as police sought to identify three other people believed to be involved and a vehicle of interest.

Police want help to identify this car they believe was involved in the vandalism of a rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The vehicle had the registration plates removed and the people had their faces concealed.

“At this stage, the vehicle of interest has also not yet been located and we are continuing to make enquiries,” Det Snr Sgt Chris Allan said.