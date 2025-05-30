Man jailed for 19 years after murder guilty plea

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police via RNZ

The man who admitted to murdering an Ellerslie couple has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison in the High Court at Auckland on Friday.

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and his wife Mei Han Chong were killed at their home in November 2023.

Shu Man Poon, 43, was meant to stand trial for their murder at the beginning of this month, before pleading guilty on the day his trial was expected to start.

Appearing before Justice Johnstone, he wiped tears from his eyes with his head bowed as the sentence was handed down.

The victim's son was also present in court, sobbing as victim impact statements were read out before a packed public gallery.

The court has suppressed any other details of Friday's sentencing, including victim impact statements.

The other man charged with the couple's murder, Lok Fung Lorrence Li, 27, is expected to stand trial in August next year.

Kwok's body was found in their Ellerslie home having been stabbed several times.

Chong's body was found days later in the Greenhithe area, and with police saying she had died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at the time the murders were beyond comprehension.

"This news is understandably distressing to her family, in particular Mei and Joseph's son."

"It is beyond comprehension for the family as to how something like this could happen to Mei and Joseph."

The couple had moved to New Zealand from Hong Kong in 1988. They both had multiple siblings, including two who also live in New Zealand.

Chong was a nurse before becoming a midwife, and was a supportive mother to her and Joseph's son.

"When Mei came to New Zealand she felt the language barrier would be an issue for her as a nurse, so focused on her family."

She also supported her son as he began a career in medicine.

Beard said while she was very small in stature, she was "strong-minded and passionate about issues that were dear to her".

Kwok was an orthopaedic nurse for many years and was "happy in his own world" and cared about supporting his family and doing a good job.

"He was still working incredibly hard, and got home from work at 11.30pm the night before he was murdered.

"Joseph and Mei were a loving couple whose careers involved helping other people.

"Our thoughts are with them and their grieving family."