More community cases in South Island

There are 172 new community cases of Covid-19 today, including several more in the Nelson-Marlborough area.

Most of the cases are in Auckland (142), and there are 15 in Waikato, one in the Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and one in MidCentral.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 86 cases in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

There are 10 new cases in Nelson-Tasman today, but one will be officially added to tomorrow's figures as it came in after the cut-off time.

This takes the number of active cases in the region to 14.

These cases are made up of two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other. A possible connection between the two clusters is being investigated.

Two schools in Nelson, Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate, have had cases.

Both schools have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified.

Next steps will then be agreed with the Ministry of Education.

There are 3634 people isolating at home across the country, including 910 people with the virus.

Of today's two new cases in Northland, one is in Kaitaia and one in Kawakawa. Both are close contacts of known cases.

The Kaitaia case was in isolation when tested and investigations into the Kawakawa case are underway.

Of the Waikato cases, six are in Kawhia, three in Te Kūiti, two in Hamilton, two in Ngāruawāhia, one in Huntly, and one is under investigation. Eleven have been linked to existing cases.

The new case in the Bay of Plenty is a household contact of a previously reported case and was already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

There are two new cases in Lakes District. One of these cases is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case.

They were already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

Investigations are underway to deter mine any links between the other new case and previously reported cases.

There is one case in Manawatu today that was announced in yesterday's update but came in after the cut-off time.

The ministry said 117 of today's new cases are yet to be linked.

There were also two cases in managed isolation today.

The ministry said there have now been 8745 cases in the current community outbreak and 11,525 since the pandemic began.

There were 39,617 vaccine doses given yesterday - 7856 first doses; 14,254 second doses; 1137 third primary doses and 16,370 booster doses. More than 3 million people have downloaded the My Vaccine Pass.

