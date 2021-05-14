No new cases of Covid in NZ today

There are no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today. There is one historical case.

The Ministry of Health provided an update on Covid numbers in New Zealand this afternoon as contact tracers work to track down the 4500 people recently returned from Victoria, where Australia's latest community case was detected.

A Melbourne man tested positive on Tuesday after catching the virus while in hotel quarantine in South Australia after returning from India.

He finished quarantine, returned home on May 4 and developed symptoms four days later.

Yesterday, two people in New Zealand had contacted Healthline to identify themselves as casual contacts and received advice on testing and isolation.

The ministry said it had been continually assessing the case and had so far determined the public health risk was low and there was no need to put a halt on quarantine-free travel from Victoria.

However, anyone who was at one of the Melbourne locations of interest at the specified times could not travel to New Zealand for 14 days from the time of exposure. Any one already in New Zealand who was at one of those locations during the time frame must call Healthline for advice on isolating and testing.