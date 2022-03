Stock photo: Getty

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in New Zealand for those aged 18 and over.

The first doses are expected to arrive this month.

The Novavax vaccine Nuvaxovid is the fourth vaccine to be approved by Medsafe.

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Janssen are all approved for use in New Zealand.

Nuvaxovid is a two-dose protein subunit vaccine.

- RNZ