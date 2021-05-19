NZ death following vaccine not linked to jab, officials say

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

At today's 1pm update, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed a death had been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

Hipkins said the information provided so far suggested the death wasn't linked to the vaccine.

The death was being investigated by the coroner.

"That doesn't mean it is linked to the vaccine. There can be other good explanations," Hipkins said.

Newshub earlier reported that Dr Tim Hanlon, group manager of post event for the Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme, confirmed a death had been reported to CARM.

"The report was made to CARM because the person had recently received their Covid-19 vaccination," he told Newshub.

"The information provided was strongly suggestive to CARM and Medsafe that the death was unrelated to vaccination."

He said it was the fourth death reported to CARM. Three earlier fatalities had been assessed by CARM as being unrelated to the vaccination.