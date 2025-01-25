One critically hurt in Canterbury crash

Two people have been injured in a serious crash in Canterbury's Selwyn District early today.

Emergency services were called to Southbridge-Leeston Rd, near the Pooles Rd intersection, about 2.20am after a vehicle had rolled.

One person was critically injured, while another sustained moderate injuries.

Both were rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

The road was initially closed as emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit responded, but it has since reopened.

- RNZ