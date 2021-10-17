Party infuriates locked-down Aucklanders

Footage of a large party on Auckland's North Shore has infuriated people doing it tough in lockdown.

Auckland is currently under Covid-19 alert level 3, which means no indoor gatherings – but footage plastered across social media today shows a large number of people allegedly disregarding this rule at a private party in Takapuna on Saturday.

Police have confirmed receiving multiple reports about videos of the gathering.

The videos posted to Instagram, some of which have subsequently been deleted, are believed to show an Auckland apartment packed with young adults drinking, dancing and kissing as the captions acknowledged how "packed" the party was.

It was screen recorded and has been posted widely, leaving people furious at the lack of distancing.

The New Zealand Herald has been told the party happened in Takapuna and carried on until well after 4am today.

"These people are reckless and are only thinking of themselves. Not thinking of their parents or grandparents," said one person on Facebook.

The footage was also shared to Twitter where it garnered equal fury.

"Nah because Auckland hasn't had one of the strictest lockdowns just so some entitled, drunk rich people could dry hump each other."

"What a slap in the face to everyone doing their part, and those just trying to get home. I hate people."

A police spokesperson told the Herald they had received multiple reports through the non-emergency line but would not confirm if they were investigating them.

"At this stage it appears they are in the 'reporting' phase of the process- as they are only just coming in to us ... which is why I suggested ... Check in with us in the coming days and we can see if we can provide an update."

It is alleged one of the guests at the party used an essential worker exemption to travel from outside of Auckland.

The Herald has contacted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for further comment.