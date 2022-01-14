Patrons at several Auckland bars told to isolate, get tested

Three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest. Photo: Getty Images

Several downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons have been told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.

Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, Saturdays Britomart, on Customs St East and AV Club have also been named as locations of interest on either Friday last week or Wednesday this week.

Patrons at any of the establishments have been urged to "self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."