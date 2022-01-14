Friday, 14 January 2022

Patrons at several Auckland bars told to isolate, get tested

    1. News
    2. National

    Auckland is in another lockdown. Photo: Getty Images
    Three downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest. Photo: Getty Images
    Several downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs have been identified as locations of interest and patrons have been told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

    Danny Doolan's on Quay St has been linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the popular Irish pub last Friday, January 7, between 11pm and 11.20pm.

    Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, Saturdays Britomart, on Customs St East and AV Club have also been named as locations of interest on either Friday last week or Wednesday this week.

    Patrons at any of the establishments have been urged to "self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

    "Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter