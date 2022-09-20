Portaloo truck crash causes a big stink in Christchurch

A portaloo waste collection truck created a massive stink in Christchurch today after a crash caused human waste to spill on to the road and down a hill.

Two fire appliances from the Ilam and Wigram stations attended the crash on Worsleys Rd, Cracroft, about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver managed to escape the cab and was not trapped after the crash.

One person was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

The collection truck overturned at the top of the hill, sending human waste streaming down the road.

Worsleys Rd was closed to all traffic as fire crews secured the scene.

One appliance remained on the site until a tow truck could remove the overturned truck.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air