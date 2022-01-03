Six linked to Auckland adult club test positive for Covid

The Pelican Club is one of three adult entertainment businesses linked to positive Covid-19 cases. Photo: NZME

Six people linked to an adult entertainment club in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials have revealed multiple exposure events at Pelican Club on Auckland's Eden Terrace across several different dates.

They are advising anyone who visited the Pelican Club between Wednesday 22nd and Friday 31st December to:

• Isolate (stay at home) for 10 days after the last visit to Pelican Club.

• Get tested 5 days and 8 days after they were last at the venue during these dates, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

• If symptoms develop at any time during the 10 days, get an additional test immediately.

• Stay at home until all test results come back negative.

• Visit the Locations of Interest website to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. This is so contact tracers can provide further advice.

Health officials say the club's workers are getting specific advice from their manager.

The Ministry of Health yesterday named The Mermaid Club, Femme Fatale and The Pelican Club as sites linked to positive Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The Mermaid Club, at 13 Gore St, was visited by a case between 11.40pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 1am on Thursday, December 23.

Femme Fatale, an escort agency on Wellesley St West, was visited between 3am-5.20am on Thursday, December 23.

It comes as six cases of Covid-19 were found at the Everil Orr Care Centre in Auckland's Mt Albert, including five residents and one staff member.

"One of the residents, who tested positive on 30th December, is in hospital and is currently in a stable condition," the Ministry of Health said.

"All other residents, and the staff, were tested on 31st December and early on New Year's Day. All residents and staff are fully vaccinated."

Yesterday, the ministry gave its first update for 2022, announcing there had been 105 cases discovered in the community over the previous two days.

None had the dangerous Omicron variant. There were two Omicron cases at the border, bringing the country's total to 90 cases of the new variant at the border so far.