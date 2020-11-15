Sunday, 15 November 2020

Travellers from NZ in quarantine in Cook Islands

    1. News
    2. National

    Two passengers on flights from New Zealand to the Cook Islands have been placed in quarantine because they visited one of the places where a Covid-19 case had been.

    But none of the New Zealand officials who have travelled to the Islands for talks on a travel bubble are among them.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a travel bubble with the Pacific nation could be in place just a few weeks after officials approve the idea.

    Cook Islands officials are also in New Zealand examining the precautions in place to stop the virus from getting into their country.

    The Cook Islands has had no reported cases of Covid-19 and is anxious for tourism to restart.

    Minister in charge of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said officials would be in the Cook Islands for about a week.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter