Travellers from NZ in quarantine in Cook Islands

Two passengers on flights from New Zealand to the Cook Islands have been placed in quarantine because they visited one of the places where a Covid-19 case had been.

But none of the New Zealand officials who have travelled to the Islands for talks on a travel bubble are among them.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a travel bubble with the Pacific nation could be in place just a few weeks after officials approve the idea.

Cook Islands officials are also in New Zealand examining the precautions in place to stop the virus from getting into their country.

The Cook Islands has had no reported cases of Covid-19 and is anxious for tourism to restart.

Minister in charge of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said officials would be in the Cook Islands for about a week.