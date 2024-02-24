Ukrainian community marks anniversary of Russia's invasion

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Members of the Ukrainian Gromada [community] of Wellington met at Civic Square at noon.
A spokesperson for the rally said it was not only a commemoration, but a collective call for solidarity and remembrance.
Lawrence Meredith, the European Union Ambassador to New Zealand, called Russia's 2022 invasion "brutal and illegal".
Meredith said he hoped the event would send a strong signal. He welcomed the government's extension of the Defence Force's Ukrainian deployment and provision of another $26 million of support, saying it showed New Zealand stood with Ukraine.
"New Zealand, the European Union and many ambassadors both from the European Union and other countries - United States, United Kingdom - we all stand with the Ukrainian people because we believe in the fight for freedom, sovereignty and democracy."
The head of the Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington Olga Vorobey told the crowd it was important to remember the real people behind the statistics.
Vorobey said assistance from the global community was critical for Ukraine.
Other speakers at the rally included ambassadors from Poland and Taiwan.
The rally came a day after the head of the United Nations called Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and 2022's invasion "an open wound at the heart of Europe".
"Many Ukrainians are experiencing the living nightmare of losing their children. All children that have been deported must be reunited with their families.
"The war is also hurting the people of Russia. Thousands of young Russians are dying on the frontlines. Civilians hit by strikes on Russian cities are also suffering."