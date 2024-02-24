Ukrainian community marks anniversary of Russia's invasion

Ukraine supporters gather in Wellington to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invastion. Photo: RNZ/Rachel Helyer Donaldson

The Ukrainian community in Aotearoa and supporters gathered on Saturday to mark the second year of the invasion.

Members of the Ukrainian Gromada [community] of Wellington met at Civic Square at noon.

A spokesperson for the rally said it was not only a commemoration, but a collective call for solidarity and remembrance.

Lawrence Meredith, the European Union Ambassador to New Zealand, called Russia's 2022 invasion "brutal and illegal".

"New Zealand - like the European Union - stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukrainians fighting for democracy."

Meredith said he hoped the event would send a strong signal. He welcomed the government's extension of the Defence Force's Ukrainian deployment and provision of another $26 million of support, saying it showed New Zealand stood with Ukraine.

"New Zealand, the European Union and many ambassadors both from the European Union and other countries - United States, United Kingdom - we all stand with the Ukrainian people because we believe in the fight for freedom, sovereignty and democracy."

The head of the Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington Olga Vorobey told the crowd it was important to remember the real people behind the statistics.

"Behind this figures are real people, their lives interrupted and disrupted daily. All those people killed in the war was somebody's husband, wife, brother, sister, friend and loved one."

Vorobey said assistance from the global community was critical for Ukraine.

Other speakers at the rally included ambassadors from Poland and Taiwan.

The rally came a day after the head of the United Nations called Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and 2022's invasion "an open wound at the heart of Europe".

"It is high time for peace - a just peace, based on the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions," António Guterres told the UN Security Council.

"Many Ukrainians are experiencing the living nightmare of losing their children. All children that have been deported must be reunited with their families.

"The war is also hurting the people of Russia. Thousands of young Russians are dying on the frontlines. Civilians hit by strikes on Russian cities are also suffering."