Wellington wastewater plant flooded with untreated sewage

Wellington Water's Moa Point treatment plant (file photo). Photo: Wellington Water

Wellington's Moa Point wastewater treatment plant has been shut down and staff evacuated from the site, after an equipment failure flooded multiple floors.

Untreated wastewater is being discharged into the sea and that may continue for some time, Wellington Water chief executive Pat Dougherty said.

"This is a serious situation and we anticipate the plant will be shut down for an extended period," he said.

Dougherty strongly advised the public to stay away from south coast beaches, and said a rāhui would be placed over the affected area.

"We will have boots on the ground today, with our customer teams distributing information about public health and advice.

"An environmental team will be undertaking water quality testing. More information will be provided at lunchtime today. This is a complex incident, and all necessary resources are being utilised," he said.

Dougherty said it was unacceptable.

"We apologise to the public, local community and our iwi partners for the public health and environmental impact caused."

The mechanical failure began at 1am on Wednesday.

Fire and emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said three fire trucks responded to a fire alarm activation there about 12.40 am.

The crews reported they were unable to access the lower building due to flooding and they were going to wait for a building representative to be contacted and respond, Dunbar said.

The Moa Point problem followed two other wastewater discharge notices on Tuesday night, which were caused by heavy rain.

Partially treated wastewater was discharged into Wellington's Karori Stream at 10.45pm on Tuesday, which flows into the sea on the south coast.

About half an hour before that, fully treated sewage was released at 10.18pm into Waiwhetū Stream in Lower Hutt, which flows into the sea near Petone beach.

Water monitoring body Land, Air, Water Aotearoa advised people to stay out of the sea for two or three days after heavy rain.