Is this the worst street in Christchurch? Many residents and business owners near Addington's eyesore city street reckon it is.

One person describing Walsall Street in Addington as the "street that council forgot".

Motorists have to negotiate giant-sized potholes as they make their way along the battered road.

Business manager Brad Peterson says the high-usage road is a vital thoroughfare for businesses, as well as parking for workers and shoppers.

He says the combination of high traffic loads, heavy trucks and a poor surface has meant the road has steadily got worse over the years.

"Weather related as once the surface breaks and cracks, which isn't very good to begin with, the water gets underneath and it just compounds the problem.

"So, you know, heavy trucks, high traffic loads and poor surface."

Christchurch City Council confirms Walsall Street is a council-owned road.

But it claims they haven't received any pothole-related complaints since October 2022, and say there are no current plans to upgrade the road.

However the council will fill in any potholes reported or found by contractors.

One homeowner near the street says they gave up complaining to the council a long time ago, because nothing got done.

Peterson has complained to council about rubbish dumping on the street in the past, but says the condition of the road is really hampering his business. He's planning to make a fresh complaint to the council.

"We'd like something done about it, cleaned up because it's only a matter of time before something occurs.

"Either someone's vehicle that's parked here is going to get damaged or there's going to be a collision, which has happened. The road gets blocked because trucks get stuck, but also damage to people's vehicles".

And he believes the problem could soon get worse, with a number of new apartments being built on the Addington street.

