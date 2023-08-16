The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, August 16

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



Top stories: Dunedin's Radius Fulton Rest Home gets a breath of fresh air, as staff and residents see each other's smiles once again; New Brighton may be getting a lifeline, as the council calls to replace the earthquake-damaged Pages Road Bridge; and Dunedin's North East Valley Normal School had their knowledge ignited, as their teacher is swapped with a firefighter.



