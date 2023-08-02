The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, August 2

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



Top stories: A wintry blast has swept across the lower South Island, cancelling flights and causing road accidents; frustrations rise for a Canterbury family, after severe flooding forces them to abandon their home; and strong emotions in Alexandra Half Mile Reserve, as residents clash over a wilding pines, which some see as an invasive pest.



