Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Dashcam footage of Meridian Mall hit and run

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    A Dunedin woman says she is frustrated the man who turned her life upside down in a hit-and-run is still at large, a week after the incident was caught on video.

    Palmerston resident Charlotte Ryan said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, November 19.

    She was driving north on Filleul St when her car was hit in the left rear corner by a pink Suzuki Swift heading in the same direction.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     