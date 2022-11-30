Dashcam footage of Meridian Mall hit and run

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin woman says she is frustrated the man who turned her life upside down in a hit-and-run is still at large, a week after the incident was caught on video.
Palmerston resident Charlotte Ryan said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, November 19.
She was driving north on Filleul St when her car was hit in the left rear corner by a pink Suzuki Swift heading in the same direction.