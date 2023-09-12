Eye exercises may help concussion: study

Avoiding and recovering from concussion, and even lessening the long-term brain damage it can cause, could be as simple as doing some eye movement exercises.

University of Otago biomechanics PhD student Fateme Mirzaee said concussion in contact sport was a contentious issue and represented a growing proportion of injuries sustained by athletes worldwide.

Motorsport was no exception, but research has already shown competitive drivers have higher-performing eye skills which can process the surrounding visual information much quicker than most people.