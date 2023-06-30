Friday, 30 June 2023

Heritage waterfront building to include social housing

    By Grant Miller
    A social-housing component will make up one floor of the redeveloped New Zealand Loan and Mercantile heritage building in Dunedin's waterfront precinct.

    Thirty apartments are being constructed - mostly one-bedroom units - and could be ready for low-income tenants by the end of next year.

    Tenants will come from the Government’s housing register, with the project being run by the Salvation Army.

    There will also be a community space and a room described as an area for craft-type activities.

    Market-rate apartments would occupy the upper floors and commercial users the ground floor.

