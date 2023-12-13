KiwiHarvest celebrates new depot

About 60 guests gathered at the new KiwiHarvest site in Five Mile last night to raise about $250,000, ensuring the temporary depot’s doors will stay open for at least the next nine or 10 months.

The charity, which picks up excess food, including fresh produce, from across the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago and redistributes it to those most in need, was forced out of their old premises after losing much of their government funding earlier this year.