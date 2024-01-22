Log ride kicks off Queenstown Bike Festival

About 20 mountainbikers took part in the Queenstown Bike Festival Log Ride and Lake Jump competitions on Friday.

The aim of the games was to ride along a trail of logs laid lengthwise, in and out of the frigid waters of Lake Wakatipu; and then ride off a ramp on a waterfront wharf, and do as many spectacular flips, spins and rolls as possible, before hitting the water, event organiser Emmerson Wilken said.

The events were part of the official opening of the week-long Queenstown Bike Festival, which runs until January 28.