Out of work Queenstowners redeployed

Tourism workers are beavering away on three pilots projects that could be the prelude to a new dawn for Queenstown employment.

Workers from AJ Hackett Bungy, Go Orange, Canyon Swing, Ngai Tahu Tourism, Skyline and more have been redeployed into wilding control in Arrowtown, building a bike trail in Shotover, and making pest traps.

Quarter of a million Department of Conservation dollars have been put towards the three projects and five others still in the pipeline.

And City Hall’s added $70,000 it received for labour redeployment from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Work on the 700-metre mountain bike course off the Queenstown Trail in Shotover began last week and will finish this week

The trail will eventually become a loop and it should help City Hall’s bid for money from the government’s $1.3 billion ‘Jobs for Nature’ programme.