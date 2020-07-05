Out of work Queenstowners redeployed

Sunday, 5 July 2020

    By Matthew Mckew
    Tourism workers are beavering away on three pilots projects that could be the prelude to a new dawn for Queenstown employment.

    Workers from AJ Hackett Bungy, Go Orange, Canyon Swing,  Ngai Tahu Tourism, Skyline and more have been redeployed into wilding control in Arrowtown, building a bike trail in Shotover, and making pest traps.

    Quarter of a million Department of Conservation dollars have been put towards the three projects and five others still in the pipeline. 

    And City Hall’s added $70,000 it received for labour redeployment from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

    Work on the 700-metre mountain bike course off the Queenstown Trail in Shotover began last week and will finish this week

    The trail will eventually become a loop and it should help City Hall’s bid for money from the government’s $1.3 billion ‘Jobs for Nature’ programme. 

     

     

