Focussing the lens on fashion students' creations

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A glimpse into the possible future of New Zealand fashion will hit the catwalk on Friday night, as local students showcase their collections at The Hub.
The creations of 16 fashion and design students at Otago Polytechnic were being captured on video earlier this week at the Dunedin School of Art, ahead of the end of year Collections Fashion Show.
And students like Isabella Dudley-Farnham are enjoying getting to share their work with others, and to explain the ideas behind their pieces.
"Ballet of the Dolls is inspired by the relationship between a young girl and her doll, delving into her from a feminist lens.
"What this does to a young girl's psyche and if these dolls are a damaging thing growing up."
"I just hope that they kind of understand the literal storytelling but also have an emotional impact from the collection," she said.
Otago Polytechnic says Ōtepoti fashion students are celebrated nationwide for originality, wearability, and focus on sustainability.
Philippa Hoogsteden Casey said her surroundings fed her creativity.
"My inspiration is the community, people, and the natural environment, where I live. It's Blueskin Bay, in Waitati."
The live show itself will showcase the work of Otago Polytechnic's 2024 fashion graduates, alongside standout pieces from those in their first and second-year of study.
- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air