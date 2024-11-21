Focussing the lens on fashion students' creations

A glimpse into the possible future of New Zealand fashion will hit the catwalk on Friday night, as local students showcase their collections at The Hub.

The creations of 16 fashion and design students at Otago Polytechnic were being captured on video earlier this week at the Dunedin School of Art, ahead of the end of year Collections Fashion Show.

Garments by 16 fashion and design students at Otago Polytechnic were being captured on video this week, ahead of Friday's Collections Fashion Show. PHOTOS: ALLIED PRODUCTIONS

Lecturers say the shoot offers the young designers a great opportunity to bring their creative visions to life on screen, and see their collections come alive in the studio.

And students like Isabella Dudley-Farnham are enjoying getting to share their work with others, and to explain the ideas behind their pieces.

"Ballet of the Dolls is inspired by the relationship between a young girl and her doll, delving into her from a feminist lens.

"What this does to a young girl's psyche and if these dolls are a damaging thing growing up."

A collection by Otago Polytechnic student Emily Guylee draws inspiration from the Greek mythology of Eros and Psyche.

Fellow graduate student Emily Guylee said her collection draws inspiration from the Greek mythology of Eros and Psyche, which she interprets as a journey of love, desire, and purity.

"I just hope that they kind of understand the literal storytelling but also have an emotional impact from the collection," she said.

Otago Polytechnic says Ōtepoti fashion students are celebrated nationwide for originality, wearability, and focus on sustainability.

Philippa Hoogsteden Casey said her surroundings fed her creativity.

"My inspiration is the community, people, and the natural environment, where I live. It's Blueskin Bay, in Waitati."

This collection by Otagp Polytechnic student Philippa Hoogsteden was inspired by her community and the natural environment in Blueskin Bay.

The edited video will be played on screens around campus ahead of the Collections Fashion Show on Friday night, and available to view on the Otago Daily Times website.The live show itself will showcase the work of Otago Polytechnic's 2024 fashion graduates, alongside standout pieces from those in their first and second-year of study.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air