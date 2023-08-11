Ronald McDonald House for Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Despite initial reservations from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern, a new multimillion-dollar accommodation facility is to be built near the new Dunedin hospital.
Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand chief executive officer Wayne Howett yesterday announced a Ronald McDonald House would be built in the former Cook Brothers Construction premises in Anzac Ave to keep families together while their children were receiving long-stay treatment at the hospital.