Friday, 11 August 2023

Ronald McDonald House for Dunedin

    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Despite initial reservations from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern, a new multimillion-dollar accommodation facility is to be built near the new Dunedin hospital.

    Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand chief executive officer Wayne Howett yesterday announced a Ronald McDonald House would be built in the former Cook Brothers Construction premises in Anzac Ave to keep families together while their children were receiving long-stay treatment at the hospital.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     