Salvation Army opens Queenstown hub

A massive community effort was celebrated in Queenstown at the weekend as the resort’s new $10 million Salvation Army community hub was officially opened.

The weekend’s events included a dawn blessing on Saturday morning, attended by about 150 people and led by matua Ken Te Tau and Rangi McLean (Ngai Tahu), an invite-only cultural celebration evening on Saturday, which included the Dunedin Salvation Army brass band and a waiata group from Christchurch, and the inaugural church service yesterday morning.