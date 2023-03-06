Tiger Moths visit Clutha

The bright lights of hospitality drew a whisper of moths to a South Otago town at the weekend.

It was a case of less whisper, more roar, however, given the moths were of the tigerish variety, in the shape of the classic World War 2 training aircraft.

NZ Tiger Moth Club spokesman John Haynes, of Gore, said eight of the highly recognisable de Havilland biplanes were visiting Balclutha during the weekend for the club’s AGM Fly-In.