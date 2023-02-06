Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic case over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women over sexual encounters.
Former New Zealand TV star Phillip Schofield has publicly distanced himself from his brother Timothy after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years, starting when the boy was 13.
US President Joe Biden's administration says it can't confirm reports China was able to collect real-time data from a spy balloon as it flew over sensitive military sites earlier this year, as analysis continues.
Kyiv has scorned Russian claims it has captured eastern Bakhmut, saying its foes had raised a victory flag over "some kind of toilet" and that Ukrainian forces have repelled nearly 20 attacks along the city's front line in 24 hours.