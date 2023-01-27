The beloved physician

Unveiling a memorial in Waimate to Dr Margaret Cruickshank. — Otago Witness, 6.2.1923

A statue of the late Dr Margaret Cruickshank, who died during the influenza epidemic, was unveiled at Waimate on Thursday. Among those present were Dr Emily Siedeberg, of Dunedin, and Miss R.M. Allan, ex-principal of the Otago Girls’ High School, under whom Dr Cruickshank had studied before taking her course at the Otago University.Mr T.L. Hart (county chairman), who presided, said that the purpose of the gathering was to show respect to one who, during her lifetime, had given of her best in the interests of humanity. The late doctor was honoured by every section of the community. Anything in the way of the monument they were unveiling conveyed only a small part of the great honour her noble life deserved.Mr J. Bitchener MP said that it was needless for him to say what her loss meant to the community, and more especially to those of her own sex with whom she had mostly come in contact. Describing her as the "Florence Nightingale of the South," he said that he had never known of any other woman who had done so much good for the district. That her work had been greatly appreciated was evidenced by the large number present. He had never heard one word spoken disparagingly of the late doctor, who had been a noble woman and a member of a profession which at all times and under all circumstances called for the highest and best service that one could render. She had given her services willingly — even life itself — that others might live.Dr Siedeberg said that she was present that day not only as an old friend and fellow-student, but also as a member of the New Zealand Women’s Medical Association, which she presented a wreath on behalf of . In the early days of settlement in New Zealand many of the pioneer doctors had been dearly loved by the people, and tombstones had been erected to their memory, but the statue being unveiled was the first ever erected to the memory of a doctor.Miss F.M. Allan, representing the University Women’s Association, said that she spoke as president of that association, and as one who had been privileged to teach Dr Cruickshank in the Otago Girls’ High School. She had found Dr Cruickshank different from the ordinary laughter-loving schoolgirl. She had been honest and trustworthy, displaying a generosity of soul, practical good sense, and breadth of outlook rarely encountered in a schoolgirl. She and her twin sister had been equal for the honour of being dux of the school, and had both gained University scholarships. The association, which had an enlarged photograph of Dr Cruickshank hung in its common room, sent that day a wreath in remembrance. of a life of service.The Hon E.H. Clark, who spoke on behalf of Palmerston friends, and Mr C.E. Bremner also paid tributes to the work of the late doctor.The memorial, which was unveiled by Mrs Barclay, bears on a marble slab at the base the inscription “Margaret B. Cruickshank, MD, died 28th November, 1918. The beloved physician. Faithful unto death." The figure is sculptured from the best Italian marble from Carrari, and the block is the largest that has ever come to New Zealand. The pedestal is of Timaru bluestone, in which is inlaid a marble tablet bearing the inscription.The ceremony concluded with the playing by the Salvation Army Band of "Garland of Flowers" and “God Save the King’’. — ODT, 27.1.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden