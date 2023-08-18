Electric gadgets abound

Formerly Germany's Hamburg America Line ocean liner Vaterland, the Leviathan leaves New York harbour on her maiden trip under the American flag. — Otago Witness, 4.9.1923

The electrical equipment of the Leviathan is a wonderful piece of engineering. Its size and completeness is amazing. If all the various size wires in the single and multiple conductor cables were strung end to end, they would reach a distance of approximately 166 miles. Nine thousand switches are used for controlling the electrical current in the multitude of circuits. The electric current consumed in one evening between 7 and 11 would supply an ordinary home for seven years.

Approximately 15,000 lamps are required to light the 1000 rooms of the vessel. Clever and artistic illumination is provided for the public spaces such as the social hall, winter garden, swimming pool, restaurant and dining saloon.

Artificial ventilation is obtained in all parts of the vessel by means of motor driven fans. In the first and second-class accommodations, electric elevators serve the five principal decks. In the galleys and pantries, the electric servant holds forth in all its glory. Some of the ranges, the bake-ovens, the griddles, meat choppers, bread slicers and the like are all operated by the turn of a switch.

In the dining saloon electric plates and food warmers keep the various courses warm until the passengers are ready for the next serving. Automatic push-button electric dumb-waiters carry the cooked food from the main galley to the various passenger decks, so that hot food can be served in any stateroom. The refrigeration is electrical and electric provision elevators are used for transferring

food to the galleys.



NZ Railways doing well

The Railways Statement tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday shows how it has continued to improve following a slump. The improvement is illustrated — (1) by the increase of the percentage of profit to capital invested from £1 1s 5d per £100, to £3 0s 10d per £100 during the year; (2) by the increase of net earnings per average mile from £136 to £408; (3) by the increase of net earnings per train mile from 11.32 pence to nearly 3 shillings; and (4) by the fall in the percentage of working expenses to earnings from 93.89 to 81.79 percent, which is the same as the 1921 figure.

The feature of the statement that will have the widest appeal to the people is the indication that at the termination of the present Parliamentary session the tariff will be reviewed. The Minister acknowledged that relief should be first given from the increased rates of passenger fares and parcels and goods charges that were imposed as a necessity during the war period. Dealing with the competition of motor traffic a proposal is in hand to obtain motor vehicles in conjunction with the railways. The electrification of suburban lines is the subject of instinctive comment and progressive proposals are promised. Every railway settlement will be a garden settlement if the Minister's wishes are carried out in connection with an expansive policy of housing the railway workers.

The General Manager comments that 19 unprofitable branch lines in the South Island are responsible for a deficit of £189,511 and have been an incubus on the South Island main line system. The figures demonstrate the fact that a more drastic cut in train services would have been justified. At the same time they indicate that a considerable margin in the services has been allowed to provide for public convenience as distinguished from what would have been sufficient to meet the reasonable

business requirements of traffic.

— ODT, 18.8.1923; compiled by Peter Dowden