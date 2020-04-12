Skip to main content
Easter lockdown a chance to reflect
A lot can happen in a week.
Clark’s actions could cost Dunedin dear
Clark’s actions could cost Dunedin dear
One of the sad truths of politics is that it is incredibly punishing on the families of MPs.
An offer Ardern cannot refuse
An offer Ardern cannot refuse
Health Minister David Clark’s position is untenable, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would be wise to accept his offer to resign.
There’s no holiday from the lockdown
There’s no holiday from the lockdown
Roadblocks and curfews. Who would have thought New Zealand would be a country in which ordinary citizens thought such remarkable restrictions were a good idea.
Uncertainty clouds post-virus planning
Uncertainty clouds post-virus planning
New Zealand has had more than a week of Covid-19 shutdown, but our leaders are already looking much further ahead.
Southern Say: Epidemic committee proves its worth
Epidemic committee proves its worth
It's Parliament Jim, but not as we know it.
Readers lose as magazine owners flee
Readers lose as magazine owners flee
The economic turbulence unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic has always been expected to claim business as well as human casualties.
Courts’ Covid slowdown
Courts’ Covid slowdown
The wheels of justice turn slowly, so they say.
Rates relief no silver bullet
Rates relief no silver bullet
It seemed on first sight a somewhat ludicrous move by the Otago Regional Council, to insist on forging ahead with a proposed 9.1% rates rise when the nationwide economy is tanking, thanks to the...
To be essentially exceptional
To be essentially exceptional
It is not surprising businesses smarting from the damage to their livelihoods from the four-week Covid-19 lockdown have been keen to see themselves as essential.
Having to grin and bear it
Having to grin and bear it
Even on the darkest of days there is usually a glimmer of light, a spark of humour, a surprisingly upbeat moment.
Serve the message straight
Serve the message straight
Alcohol Healthwatch will not be the only organisation frustrated by the latest delay to mandatory labelling on alcohol products about the risk of drinking when pregnant.
Valuing the essential but low paid
Valuing the essential but low paid
Our response to the Covid-19 crisis will embolden many low-income workers to ask for a better deal. In workplaces around the country, many will wonder how their employers should recognise their...
Guilty as charged
Guilty as charged
Many questions remain following the shock news yesterday that the lone gunman who murdered 51 Muslim people at two Christchurch mosques a year ago had admitted his guilt.
Deep breaths for families on day 1
Deep breaths for families on day 1
It started innocently enough.
Making sense
Making sense
As part of the mainstream media, we are proud to play our part in crises, to provide essential information, ask relevant questions and convey what we know as clearly as possible.
Lockdown for an extreme challenge
Lockdown for an extreme challenge
They are desperate measures for desperate times, imposed on one of the most sobering days in New Zealand’s collective living memory.
Election up in the air
Election up in the air
Parliament has moved to alter its processes to allow for its work to continue should there be reduced numbers of members of Parliament able to attend because of Covid-19.
Cometh the hour…
Cometh the hour…
If you saw director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a crowd, you might be unlikely to pick him out as a leader in a crisis.
Isolation for community
Isolation for community
Covid-19 has set us into an age of self-isolation and social distancing. Both are prudent and necessary as we confront a virus for which there is no vaccine, but they must be tempered by the ever...
