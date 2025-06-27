The future belongs to communities in which everyone works together

Riparian planting in South Otago. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Water is core to protecting the environment, Lloyd McCall writes.

While we live in a time of constant political flux, the one thing that can and must remain steady is a commitment to protecting our environment.

This commitment must transcend politics, be grounded in long-term thinking and built on the power that is unique to real partnerships.

Environmental stewardship does not lie in mandates from above or isolated individual actions, although these can help. Stewardship lies in collective ownership — communities, councils, mana whenua, farmers, scientists, students and volunteers coming together to protect what sustains us all.

At the core of this vision is water.

Success, for me, is simple but powerful. It is knowing that my grandchildren’s grandchildren will be able to swim in clean rivers, drink fresh water and walk through native bush filled with birdsong. It is securing today’s benefits without compromising tomorrow’s birthright.

Clean, accessible water is non-negotiable — it is life itself. But right now, Otago’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and estuaries are under strain. The slow but steady degradation caused by human demands is not yet irreversible, but we must act now — urgently, collectively and collaboratively.

Environmental restoration goes hand in hand with responsible management. Financial investment and political support are extremely important if we want to continue to reap economic benefits from our natural resources in the future.

My action as a councillor is to continue to develop and support Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) expanding integrated catchment management programme. This brings together catchment and community groups and supports action through targeted funding, monitoring and the distribution of scientific information.

Tools include the annual eco fund underpinning community-led environmental projects and the new large-scale environment fund, all within a framework which supports umbrella organisations like the Otago Catchment Community.

ORC’s focus is to empower and enable these groups to go further, faster. And we are seeing very positive results.

Groups are stepping up to take responsibility for their environment and take ownership of restoration — fencing waterways, planting native trees, monitoring water quality and finding local solutions for local problems.

My involvement with Aotearoa Catchment Communities, which advocates nationally for catchment groups, reinforces my belief that this approach is a key ingredient in the future of environmental care. Regulation has its place, but real change happens when people feel they have a stake in the outcome.

Then there is climate change — our generation’s defining challenge. The science is clear: we can no longer prevent all its effects, but we can choose not to make it worse.

We can lead in decarbonising our economy and increasing our biodiversity, and reconsider actions which could adversely impact the climate and environment.

Whether through replanting native forests, embracing carbon-sequestering production forests on suitable land or transforming transport and energy systems, progress is possible if we own the issue and work in partnership.

The Waiwhakaata Rautaki (Lake Hayes Strategy) is a blueprint for what collaboration can achieve. Mana whenua, central government (including the Department of Conservation), ORC and the community working side by side to restore the mauri (life force) of the lake.

From native bush restoration to wetland development and waterway protection, this strategy will unlock local, national and international funding, supercharging the tireless efforts of community volunteers. It will also provide future economic opportunities grounded in environmental strategy.

ORC’s push for sustainable public transport is another example. The rollout of electric buses, including the new Mosgiel on-demand fleet and express service, is a tangible step toward a low-emission future. The collaboration with Queenstown Lakes District Council reflects a public transport system which is innovative, efficient and climate conscious.

Climate resilience is another front where community partnerships are making a difference. The newly established Lower Taieri Liaison Group is helping to shape the council’s work programme in real-time.

Listening, trust and mutual respect are replacing top-down decisions.

The arrival of spring will see critical flood engineering work begin to restore the capacity of the Silverstream near Mosgiel, which directly protects vulnerable communities.

In the end, real progress happens when people talk, listen and act — together.

No council, government or single group can solve the environmental challenges we face alone. But by building partnerships rooted in respect, trust and shared responsibility, we can collectively contribute to overcoming these challenges.

■Lloyd McCall is a Tapanui farmer, a first-term ORC councillor and deputy chairman.