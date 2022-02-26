Who wants to be PM?

That insistent darned alarm is going off again and there’s a glow of daylight peeking round the edge of the curtains.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wakes up each morning, what is the first thing that goes through her mind?

Covid-19? Protesters? Child poverty? The Ukraine?

All these and more will be no doubt vying for attention. But it would be nice to think that, whatever it is, hopefully someone brings her a cup of tea or coffee to start the day and she can enjoy some quiet family time.

"Morena – and here are the news headlines at six," the radio breaks in.

"Scientists have finally beaten the Covid-19 virus and no more cases are expected. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised unreservedly for his attack on Ukraine and handed himself over to Ukrainian police.

"Protesters in Wellington say they now realise they were wrong about everything and are cleaning up Parliament grounds. New Zealand’s 10 wealthiest people are each adopting an impoverished suburb and lifting everyone out of poverty."

OK, so that’s all fantasy. But so is thinking that Ms Ardern gets a gentle start to the day, and possibly also that she gets much sleep.

Many of us complain that we never get much positive feedback at work and at home. It seems it is so much easier for many people to complain rather than compliment. But if you reckon you have it bad, when do you think the last time was that the Prime Minister received more bouquets than brickbats?

The increasingly hostile reaction from some to Ms Ardern’s presence at various events around the country should concern all of us. Not only that, for most of us it is also humiliating that she should have to put up with such unkindness and aggression from brainwashed individuals when she is on our home turf.

An example of this was her visit on Thursday to Tuahiwi School in North Canterbury. This was, presumably, meant to be a positive and uplifting experience for all, but a bunch of loud-mouthed, antagonistic and misguided people did their best to wreck it and rain on the children’s, the parents’ and the teachers’ parade.

What an embarrassment these people are — to their families, their communities and themselves.

Another rent-a-crowd met the PM in Westport earlier in the week to yell abuse at her when she was in town to talk to those badly affected by recent flooding. Interestingly, residents said the protesters were not locals. Such loathsome behaviour shocks and sickens.

We all know the Government, and Ms Ardern, are not perfect. Decisions have been made that were too late or wrong. People have suffered. We have had to put up with ministers and officials who are masterful at spinning their communications and at controlling the release of information.

But Ms Ardern is clearly a woman who cares. She told us to be kind, over and over. How often have we had that kind of encouragement from any of our political leaders?

Former United States president Donald Trump has a lot to answer for with his promulgation of "alternative facts". This has opened the way for a lot of brainwashing and unpleasant behaviour.

Truth is logical, because it is the way things actually are in the real world. Once you start building beliefs based on competing and convenient lies, and turn them into conspiracy theories, it’s no wonder they are illogical and hypocritical.

How can you hold up a sign saying "Stop Censorship" next to one saying "Execute Journalists" without realising the massive discrepancy? Yet the mob at Parliament see no inconsistency there.

Ms Ardern has done more to save the lives of thousands of New Zealanders during the past two years than anyone else. You might think there would be universal thanks and praise for those efforts.

But it’s a sign of the rifts in our society that even such a no-brainer fails to resonate with those who can’t distinguish lies from the truth.