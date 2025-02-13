Letters to the Editor: DCC, the Treaty and the Hague Group

The Treaty of Waitangi. Photo: RNZ

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including financial issues at the DCC, disparate views on the Treaty, and an important declaration made at The Hague.

Here is a novel idea: give our money back

This morning's ODT (11.2.25) carries the front-page news that, of a fund set up for some purpose and not used, $150,000 is surplus to requirements.

I suggest that rather than fritter this sum away in some profligate scheme to make Dunedin more "vibrant" for the cruise-ship hordes and other itinerant visitors, the council return it to its source, Dunedin ratepayers, as a rebate on rates or a small goodwill gesture to offset the effects of the three years of 10% rates rises in prospect.

Their compounding on a steeply rising trajectory, will surely induce some long-term residents to leave our city as I understand some have already done to settle elsewhere, especially retirees, on fixed incomes.

Ian Smith

Waverley

Climate mahi

I would like to correct an allegation made in Scott Willis' column last weekend (The Weekend Mix 8.2.25).

In his column he writes that Dunedin City Council voted to de-fund the city's climate mahi. This is patently not true.

At its meeting for the draft nine-year plan council, in its draft capital budget, adopted funding for zero carbon core emissions projects of $68.9 million, mostly new capital projects; plus $29.5m zero carbon contributing capital projects. Council also adopted the draft staff and operational costs for the zero carbon team of $8.6m opex, an average of $955,000 annually over the nine-year period. The zero carbon report for high and medium investment was for projects on top of the ones council has in its draft budget.

It is also worth noting that in a recent zero carbon plan report over 50% of actions are now business as usual with the majority of actions being implemented. From the reports it appears DCC itself is expected to reach zero carbon by 2030.

Sophie Barker

Dunedin City councillor

Counting counties

I enjoyed Jean Balchin's column on discovering the beauty of Ireland's County Donegal in the company of an alpaca (Opinion ODT 10.2.25). One wee thing though.

She stated that Donegal was the only county in Ulster that wasn't in Northern Ireland. The province of Ulster is made up of nine counties, six of which are part of the United Kingdom, whilst the other three, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan have remained in the Republic of Ireland since the partition of Ireland in 1921. Donegal is the most northerly county in Ireland so confusion is understandable.

Richard O'Mahony

North East Valley

Energy stats

Ian Breeze (5.2.25) claims that "in Australia, 20% of their total energy, including fossil fuel energy, is now derived from photovoltaics." This is far from accurate. Electricity is only a fraction of total energy use in Australia as in nearly all countries. Nearly 90% in Australia is from fossil fuels — oil (nearly 40%), coal, and natural gas (about a quarter each). Solar, wind, and hydro combined totalled about 10%, though they produced 43% of grid electricity last year.

John O'Neill

Roslyn

Helpful reading

I am hopeful that the ODT supports its readers accessing source material to interpret for themselves the formation and signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. Of two significant pieces, the first is Lord Normanby's written instructions given to Hobson on August 14, 1839 , that indicates the intent and consideration given by the Colonial Office for a treaty. The second is the disparate views many chiefs expressed about the Treaty (C4, T. L. Buick’s The Treaty of Waitangi) along with an account of events.

Ron Adams

Dunedin

Horrific failure of humanity of epic proportions

An important declaration was made at The Hague on January 31 by a group of countries who have named themselves the Hague Group.

They have banded together in an endeavour to commit to the upholding of the principles and resolutions passed by the United Nations in support of international law with regard to the Israel-Palestine conflict that many UN countries, including New Zealand are not following.

Any kind of support, material or diplomatic, for the malicious exceptionalism of Israel’s attack on Gaza, is against international law. The Hague Group is calling on all countries to join them.

It is deplorable to pursue accountability for some and to ignore accountability for others, where might controls when international law matters and when it can be broken.

US President Trump’s brazen meeting with Israeli leader Netanyahu and his airily planning Gaza’s fate should horrify everyone and move nations to action.

It is ironic that the countries that are shredding international law were the countries who created it after World War 2. The UN charter and international law are worth nothing if we don’t uphold them.

This is all the Hague Group is asking of other countries, no more and no less. Accountability is the only thing that can ensure the continuance of humanitarian law. Our fates are intertwined with the Palestinians, as this injustice endangers all of us into the future, foreshadowing the normality of flouting international law. We will be damned if we watched and did nothing. This is an horrific failure of humanity of epic proportions.

Ann Mackay

Oamaru

People who are sick of the likes of

In reply to Dave Tackney's letter (8.2.25), I would be interested to know where he got his facts from re the silent majority in New Zealand?

I too read the opinion piece by Metiria Stanton Turei (ODT 7.2.25) and felt it hit the mark bang on. To use his own words, personally I am "sick of the likes of" people who are stirring up anti-Treaty sentiment, distorting its meaning and intent and acting like children, frightened of sharing their toys and afraid of change. As a wahine Pākehā, I would embrace a proper partnership incorporating te ao Māori.

Janine Thompson

The Catlins

An intelligent conversation

Would David Tackney be able to have an intelligent conversation about Te Tiriti o Waitangi with Metiria Stanton Turei? What I am sick of is David Tackney implying the 8% of the country who voted for David Seymour’s Act New Zealand party somehow represents a majority of New Zealanders.

Obviously most do understand the Treaty and what it means for us all. The people at Waitangi showed their distain for David Seymour’s views by ignoring him.

He is costing taxpayers millions in another experiment with charter schools, and giving a foreign company a contract to give our school children some of the worst food I have seen since the Dunedin Hospital got locked into a 15-year contract with the same company.

Mary Robertson

Ocean View

Apology letters

I could not agree more with Denise Cameron (7.2.25) re an apology from John Minto that we can then forward to Senator Ted Cruz.

However, I suggest John Minto waits until the rest of the world receives an apology letter from each of the 77 million-plus Americans who voted for a complete eejit to be president.

James McCormick

Oamaru

