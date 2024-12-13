Letters to Editor: hospital, majority, three waters

Previous engineering reports have criticised the idea of retrofitting the ageing Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Current hospital a hazard to clinicians

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the proposed retrofitting of Dunedin Hospital, the meaning of a majority in democracy, and the current Three Waters "fiasco".

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the proposed retrofitting of Dunedin Hospital.

I work in the theatres, and am an anaesthetic technician who has 40+ years experience.

Last week I tripped over an extension cord running across the floor because there are not enough plugs. I watched a surgeon crack his head on the theatre lights because they are not high enough: he had to continue a hip replacement. Very safe, not.

Retrofitting an ageing hospital poses challenges including structural limitations and operational disruptions. Often, retrofitting costs rival, if not exceed, the cost of constructing a new, purpose-built facility, and a retrofitted building rarely achieves the same standards as a new facility.

Older layouts may still hinder workflow efficiency, and modifications are often constrained by the original design. Instead of retrofitting Dunedin hospital, I urge the government to honour its promise to build a new hospital. A new facility would better meet the needs of the community, accommodate growing patient populations and support healthcare providers with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Investing in a new hospital would demonstrate foresight and a commitment to providing the best possible healthcare for current and future generations.

It’s important that those of us who work there and understand the needs speak up against this lunacy and ensure the government understands that what we have now is not safe and that they must not perpetuate that with short sighted decisions.

Andrew Cessford

Dunedin

We would never

I would like to comment on the delusional letter from Dave Sharp (ODT 7.12.24) in which he cannot grasp the meaning of the word majority.

The left in this country cannot accept that they lost the last election because Labour, Green and Te Pati Māori failed to accrue the number of votes required to form a government. The National, New Zealand First and Act New Zealand parties did. How difficult is this to understand?

He believes that because the Treaty Principles Bill is being presented by a minority party, this means the majority are not having their say. National party members were polled and over 50% were in favour of the Bill; NZ First and Act voters are more in favour. Unfortunately, Christopher Luxon has shown his lack of political nous by dismissing the Bill in opposition to his followers’ wishes.

Dave Sharp is also not happy that people with his views are called "woke". I can tell him it is far better than what the left call anyone who is a conservative.

The left are proponents of kindness, except when you don’t agree with them, then every attempt is made to cancel you and destroy your life. You never see this type of behaviour from conservatives.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

Happy now?

I wonder if those who protested against the Three Waters reforms proposed by the previous government are pleased with the current fiasco. (ODT 6.12.24).

Without question, water reforms and infrastructure upgrades are much needed. However, the hands-off localised approach favoured by the current government is a shambles.

Small councils can't afford to pay, with many being forced to go it alone. "Planning" is variable, with much duplication.

Government policies and funding cuts have created a massive vacuum which will mean half-baked compromised changes or continuing the status quo, putting off quality developments for future generations.

Jan Byres

Reefton

Unfortunately David (can I call you that?)

Thank you David Seymour for taking our attention away from other matters at this point in time. Those issues were too big anyway.

The downside, however (and there are a few), of knocking the Treaty out for six is that people are now damaging the road signs. It’s a kind of "stuff you, colonialists" action, starting with names we would rather not remember, but now it’s become a bit of a game.

Unfortunately, David, (can I call you that? He was a clever leader of yore actually), the street signs being partially covered with spray paint, whilst witty in themselves, now need money from our rates to repair, leaving less money for nice things, like washing the homeless or giving them a public place to read a book or use the loo.

I have had fun as I drive around, looking at signs and making silly words myself: luckily, I know where I am going. But this sort of behaviour is only going to make people resent those who use spray cans, and possibly wear hoodies whilst doing so.

Now, my own husband wears a hoodie at times, and like me, thinks the whole "let’s look at the Treaty again" thing is a waste of time and money. A bit like the defacing of signs, actually. Just thought you might like to know.

Hopefully there won’t be any more fuss, and we can get back to hospitals, climate challenges, police, education, nurses and roads. You may find some of that in your job description.

Alison Spittle

Mornington

Reunion

Reunion to celebrate 150 years at the Poolburn and Moa Creek schools at Labour Weekend, October 25, 2025. Please register to email: poolburnschool150@gmail.com

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz