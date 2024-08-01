Letters to the Editor: tourism, parking and dogs

The Supreme Court. File photo: The New Zealand Herald

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the need for a Dunedin tourism campaign, the perils of parking in George St, and dog restrictions in the CBD.

Where is the Dunedin tourism campaign?

Tourism Dunedin — is there such a thing? No wonder it is taking so long to get international flights back to Dunedin where there doesn't appear to be a Dunedin City Council-driven campaign to attract people here.

Maybe some of the money from the George St playground or from Mayor Radich's China trip could have been spent to campaign to our Tasman neighbours?

I see the Mosgiel teenager who is doing a lot of campaigning to get the flights back has designed a logo and a designer brought it to life for him. Well done young man for your future forward thinking. My question directly to him — when are you old enough to run for council?

Nigel Thompson

St Kilda

[John Christie, Enterprise Dunedin manager, replies: Enterprise Dunedin actively markets the city domestically and internationally, with a specific focus on the transtasman market. We also work in partnership with a range of local and regional stakeholders, including Dunedin Airport, airlines, media, and the tourism industry, to attract people to our city and region. This includes our "It’s Just Dunedin" marketing campaign, which has been well received, and our support for the Southern Way domestic campaign, launched last week (25.7.24), which involves a range of regional tourism operators promoting multi-region itineraries across the lower South Island. The aim is to encourage travellers to fly into one airport and out of another, showcasing the diversity of scenery and experiences available to visitors.

Context of the times

I, along with many others, am revolted and dismayed by the recent findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Nevertheless, and without making excuses for this behaviour, I wish to make three points for some consideration to be given to the staff and organisations of that period.

Firstly, that the organisations and staff involved did make the attempt, spending much time and money, to meet a large and pressing need. Many others chose not to be involved in long-term care or even give very short-term help or respite care because of the difficulty of caring for these children and the imposition on their lives. (I had friends who did have such children staying in their home. They had walls kicked in and doors broken off hinges.)

Secondly, that those organisations and staff have their actions referenced against the norms of restraint and punishment of those days. (At school, Y6, I was strapped because I "had bad hand writing".)

Thirdly, it would have been difficult to recruit suitable staff in a city but extremely so for Lake Alice and Hanmer Springs.

Keith Overend

Paraparaumu

Dogs do what dogs do

As a non-dog owner who enjoys the outdoors, I have recently involved myself with the review of the DCC dog control bylaws. While my particular interest is preserving my ability to safely walk in our various city council controlled/ratepayer-funded reserves, I am also concerned with the intent to lift dog restrictions in the CBD.

Just last week, despite the 2016 dog control bylaw still being in place, I witnessed a dog peeing on the Maori sculpture in the Octagon while being unlawfully exercised. Is this the kind of behaviour the DCC finds acceptable?

Whether dogs pee on sculpture or on the grass, the Octagon will become a doggy toilet, rather than a pleasant place in summer to enjoy a sit on the grass while eating lunch, or a beautiful oasis to take city kids for a play.

Dog bylaw reviews must always place human welfare and rights over those of any dog.

Public health and safety should be paramount, always. We humans pay the rates after all.

Susan Broad

Outram

No mystery exists concerning govt actions

Your editorial writer (ODT 29.7.24) is mystified by the government’s plan to amend the Marine and Coastal Area Act 2011. I suggest no mystery exists. A few years ago activist judges found principles in the Treaty of Waitangi where none existed. The Waitangi Tribunal, which has power to hold hearings and make recommendations to government, is treated in some quarters as making legal pronouncements having the force of law.

Currently the Court of Appeal has seen fit to thwart the parliamentary will and change the threshold by which claims to coastal water are to be assessed. In issues governed by statute the court’s role is to apply the law, not to change it. Yes, an appeal to the Supreme Court has been lodged. In the meantime, existing claims are to be heard using the new test. The government has no intention of being held to ransom by further unseemly judicial activism.

Evan Alty

Lake Hawea

Cartoonist praised

Finally Yeo, some cartoons to laugh at. Your light exercise at bedtime and the aliens and road cones were splendid examples. Well done.

Pat Duffy

Dunedin

Wise decisions lead to some unwise actions

A few sensible drivers parked their cars on the waste areas (on the right-hand side) of George St. Surely this was a wise decision?

Unfortunately a few unhappy people expressed their concerns and now any drivers who park there in the future will be warned or even ticketed. Do you think ticketed drivers will return to this retail area? Some won’t be back — they will drive past and take their custom to another retail area. CBD businesses will lose even more customers.

These local retailers and business people deserve our support.

Only the pipes and ugly red tiles needed replacing and infrastructure updated as required. Instead successful two-way streets and most parking were replaced by two performing stages, adult seesaws, spindly trees, gardens, rubbish bins, extra seating, poles and a couple of orange cones all positioned on light grey tiles which will need regular scrubbing. I wonder how many people still think that this mind-boggling expensive Totally Gorgeous project is working well?

My suggestions — remove several add-ons. Bring back carparks and cars. And bring back the people.

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

Bernice Armstrong

North East Valley

Natural wonder

I often wonder about just how many people know that an "open-air church" exists beside the Central Otago Railway Line, between Hindon and Pukerangi.

The building, built completely of local stone/rocks — exterior walls, pews, pulpit, etc — still stands even though it is over 120 years since a service was held there. It is just a mere few metres from the railway line edge.

Murray Turner

Mosgiel

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz